Focus Partners Wealth Sells 327,820 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,820 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in WEX were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

