Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lowered by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $10,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.1%

WING stock opened at $321.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

