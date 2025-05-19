BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 554 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,698.44. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

