Brokers Issue Forecasts for ADVM Q2 Earnings

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,689.21. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 198,123 shares of company stock worth $863,040 and sold 13,010 shares worth $26,020. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 474,253 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 366,155 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,533 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

