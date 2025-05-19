Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stantec’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $101.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stantec has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stantec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stantec by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

