D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175,164 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 46,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

