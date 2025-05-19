Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in StoneX Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SNEX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on StoneX Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at $91,699,018.92. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,788,913. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.