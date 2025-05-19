Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Radware by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radware by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.