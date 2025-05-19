Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $160.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

