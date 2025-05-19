Q3 Earnings Forecast for Mattr Issued By Cormark (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Mattr in a report released on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

