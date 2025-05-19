Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS opened at $1.75 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

