Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for Stantec Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.50.

Stantec stock opened at C$141.60 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.42. The stock has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

