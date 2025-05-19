National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:TD Q3 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0%

TSE:TD opened at C$89.83 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$90.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.99. The firm has a market cap of C$157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64% decrease in their position. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

