Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Nkarta Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

