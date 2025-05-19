Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG) vs. Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) and Mama’s Creations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mama’s Creations 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Mama’s Creations has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) and Mama’s Creations”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) $144.63 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.09 $6.56 million $0.09 76.11

Mama’s Creations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

Profitability

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A Mama’s Creations 3.02% 16.52% 7.68%

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

