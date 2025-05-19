Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$205.00.

Several research firms have commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,321.72. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,755,673. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KXS opened at C$197.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$132.93 and a 52 week high of C$201.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

