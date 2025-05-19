Head to Head Comparison: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Popular pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Popular and Veritex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.84 billion 2.52 $612.80 million $9.69 10.79 Veritex $435.91 million 3.13 $107.24 million $2.04 12.31

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Popular and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 6 0 2.86 Veritex 0 2 4 0 2.67

Popular presently has a consensus target price of $114.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 14.15% 11.89% 0.90% Veritex 13.44% 7.59% 0.93%

Summary

Popular beats Veritex on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

