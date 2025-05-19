Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

BLND opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $951.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

