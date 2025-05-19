InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 204,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 93,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Stock Down 16.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
