Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,616,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.