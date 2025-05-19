Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of -1.69. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 380,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

