Head to Head Comparison: VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) & WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.86 -$6.59 million N/A N/A WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.87 -$116.46 million ($1.44) -6.23

VS MEDIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VS MEDIA and WEBTOON Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00 WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus target price of $14.36, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Summary

WEBTOON Entertainment beats VS MEDIA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

