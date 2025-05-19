HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for Usio Earnings

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a report issued on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio Price Performance

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Usio by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.