Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

