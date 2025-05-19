122,539 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 122,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

