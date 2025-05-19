Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408,396 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kopin by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,726,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $240.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Kopin

About Kopin

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.