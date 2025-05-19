Focus Partners Wealth Has $717,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

