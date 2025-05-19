Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.30 Million Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.8%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

