Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC's holdings in Myomo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 2,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,851.50. The trade was a 23.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,351.52. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,167 shares of company stock worth $427,093. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

