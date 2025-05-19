B. Riley Forecasts Abacus Life’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $862.96 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.14. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abacus Life by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 74,172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abacus Life by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Abacus Life by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,399,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 263,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Abacus Life by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 741,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.