Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 937,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AET shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £117.21 million, a PE ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.64.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

