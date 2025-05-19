3,673 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of INCY opened at $63.31 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

