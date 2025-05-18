THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 104,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

