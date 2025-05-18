Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 333.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,506 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 107,951 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 468,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 128.92%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

