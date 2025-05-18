Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,334 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after acquiring an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1%

TD stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

