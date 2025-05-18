Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

