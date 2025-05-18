Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.80 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

