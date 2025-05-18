Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,339 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Smartsheet worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

