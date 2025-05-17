Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $401,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

