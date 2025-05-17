Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $27.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

