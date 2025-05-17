Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oxford Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 184,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,831,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $401,816,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 113,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

