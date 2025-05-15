Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CRK opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

