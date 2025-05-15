IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

