The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Major Shareholder Sells $129,011,598.50 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.32.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.