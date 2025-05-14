Voya Investment Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at $48,058,559.35. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $698.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

