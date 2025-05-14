Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Upbound Group were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after buying an additional 92,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 856,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. This trade represents a 1.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.7%

UPBD opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

