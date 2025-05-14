iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

