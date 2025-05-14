CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CVR Energy by 744.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 293,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 258,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVR Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 238,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CVR Energy by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 144,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 206,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $3,674,898.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,780,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

