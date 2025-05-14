BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 6,484 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 7,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

