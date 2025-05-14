BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.85 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

